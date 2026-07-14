Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 10,768 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the sale, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE TJX opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company's fifty day moving average price is $156.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here