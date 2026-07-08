Hartline Investment Corp Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Hartline Investment Corp cut its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,850 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,153 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,831,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,121,452 shares of the company's stock worth $3,746,036,000 after acquiring an additional 875,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,171,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,386,944,000 after purchasing an additional 356,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,208,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 4.0%

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $112.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.39.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $20,185,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $316,858,235.98. This trade represents a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $5,082,270.36. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 274,112 shares worth $24,016,008. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $110.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here