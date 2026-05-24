Hartline Investment Corp Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,606 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $74,883,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. This trade represents a 69.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 16.7%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $294.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.38 and a 1-year high of $298.32. The business's 50 day moving average is $199.13 and its 200-day moving average is $153.21.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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