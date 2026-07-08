Hartline Investment Corp Sells 2,259 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp's holdings in BlackRock were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,062,677 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $15,051,846,000 after buying an additional 221,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,264,545 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $6,705,193,000 after buying an additional 33,752 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 5,190.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,422 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $5,876,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,197,904 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $5,563,524,000 after purchasing an additional 149,902 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,838,937 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $4,108,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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BlackRock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BLK opened at $1,008.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $156.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,036.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,044.90. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $917.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 53.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $5.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. BlackRock's payout ratio is 57.53%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $222,082,527.60. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,269.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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