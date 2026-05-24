Hartline Investment Corp Sells 31,025 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 31,025 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.7% of Hartline Investment Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $24,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,944,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,181,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,348,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,159,640,000 after acquiring an additional 813,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,579,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,873,385,000 after acquiring an additional 191,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $415.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $467.51 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.67 and a 12 month high of $481.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business's 50 day moving average is $297.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.86. The company has a market cap of $762.32 billion, a PE ratio of 153.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 329,085 shares of company stock worth $114,051,007. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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