Hartline Investment Corp Trims Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Hartline Investment Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 8,258 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $732.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.46 and a 12-month high of $893.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $544.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.The firm had revenue of $825.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STRL shares. Zacks Research cut Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $572.00 to $889.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $668.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STRL

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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