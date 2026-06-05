Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 410.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70,300.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,214. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Freedom Capital raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $463.13.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8%

ALNY stock opened at $303.64 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $308.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.10 and a 1-year high of $495.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 0.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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