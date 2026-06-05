Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,036 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company's stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company's stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,992 shares of the company's stock worth $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Platform Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,215,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,246 shares of the company's stock worth $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,175 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.07.

Read Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $385.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.81. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.55 and a 1-year high of $388.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

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