Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Home Depot were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $426,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Home Depot by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,136,584 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $460,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.36.

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Home Depot Trading Up 0.3%

HD opened at $310.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The business's 50 day moving average is $322.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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