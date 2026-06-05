Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 366,129 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,042.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,245 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 366,129 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.4% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $37,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This represents a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.43. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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