Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 6,338 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,587 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 92.9% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $428.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.02 and a 52 week high of $439.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.81 and a 200 day moving average of $328.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Analog Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 97,594 shares of company stock worth $38,873,292 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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