Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 6,767 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,982 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Intuit were worth $16,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 39,649 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,264,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 305,521 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $202,383,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of Intuit investors, adding to concerns that the company could face shareholder litigation over its disclosures. Article

Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of Intuit investors, adding to concerns that the company could face shareholder litigation over its disclosures. Negative Sentiment: BFA Law and Schall Law both highlighted pending securities-fraud investigations related to Intuit’s pricing claims, reinforcing worries about potential legal overhang and management credibility. Article

BFA Law and Schall Law both highlighted pending securities-fraud investigations related to Intuit’s pricing claims, reinforcing worries about potential legal overhang and management credibility. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reportedly cut Intuit, with one report citing intensifying AI-driven tax competition, which may signal slowing growth and margin pressure ahead. Article

Goldman Sachs reportedly cut Intuit, with one report citing intensifying AI-driven tax competition, which may signal slowing growth and margin pressure ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit also announced upcoming investor conference presentations by CFO Sandeep Aujla and executive Mark Notarainni, which keeps management visible to the market but is unlikely by itself to move the stock materially. Article

Intuit also announced upcoming investor conference presentations by CFO Sandeep Aujla and executive Mark Notarainni, which keeps management visible to the market but is unlikely by itself to move the stock materially. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage continued to highlight Intuit as a top-ranked software name, but these pieces were more generic and did not offset the legal and analyst headlines driving sentiment. Article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intuit from $576.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $519.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research reduced their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $514.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $301.86 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.50 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here