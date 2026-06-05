Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.5% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $39,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after buying an additional 303,154 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 40,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.6%

AMD opened at $523.20 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.71 and a 52 week high of $546.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.57. The firm has a market cap of $853.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,532 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,341. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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