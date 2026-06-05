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Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 2,821 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Written by MarketBeat
June 5, 2026
GE Vernova logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Harvest Fund Management cut its GE Vernova stake by 23% in the fourth quarter, selling 2,821 shares and ending with 9,431 shares valued at about $6.16 million.
  • Several other investors made small position increases, while GE Vernova insiders also sold shares, including CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin and CEO Victor Abate, which may weigh on sentiment.
  • GE Vernova continues to benefit from strong operating momentum, including a wind turbine contract in India, AI-driven power demand, and a global gas turbine supply crunch; the company also recently reported earnings and revenue that beat expectations.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,431 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 685 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 559 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $963.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,003.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $818.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.65 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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