Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,369 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 10,700 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $116,580,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $30,931,000 after buying an additional 48,286 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $185,640,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,366,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:ABT opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business's 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $139.06. The company has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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