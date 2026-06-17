Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Masco Corporation $MAS

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,698 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,235,505 shares of the construction company's stock worth $649,545,000 after buying an additional 60,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,063,286 shares of the construction company's stock worth $384,776,000 after buying an additional 977,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,850,170 shares of the construction company's stock worth $411,832,000 after buying an additional 58,609 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Masco by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,371,864 shares of the construction company's stock worth $278,619,000 after buying an additional 267,012 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,375,286 shares of the construction company's stock worth $214,195,000 after buying an additional 213,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Masco from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.07.

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Masco Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.31. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $79.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. Masco had a return on equity of 815.20% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Masco's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Masco's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.76%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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