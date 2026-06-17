Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,360 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. Williams Companies accounts for 1.3% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 568,928 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $35,734,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 101,574 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Williams Companies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $82.40.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 287,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,924,589.65. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Dean Porter sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $3,768,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,254.79. The trade was a 20.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,835 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $80.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Williams Companies's payout ratio is 92.11%.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

See Also

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