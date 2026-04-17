Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Holdings Lifted by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,839 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa owned approximately 0.10% of Hasbro worth $11,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $480,424,000 after purchasing an additional 131,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,633,213 shares of the company's stock worth $275,579,000 after purchasing an additional 651,790 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 30.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,338,000 after purchasing an additional 697,836 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 18.9% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,546,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,287,000 after purchasing an additional 245,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,942 shares of the company's stock worth $116,274,000 after buying an additional 61,819 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Hasbro Stock Down 0.6%

HAS stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 0.55. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $106.98. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.14.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 127.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $105.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hasbro from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hasbro from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Hasbro News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 15,148 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total transaction of $1,590,237.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,266.52. This trade represents a 23.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 196,411 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $19,705,915.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 303,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,431,092.30. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 413,342 shares of company stock worth $42,241,679. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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