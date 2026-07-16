Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 890.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,347 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 70,433 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of Hasbro worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Hasbro by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company's stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 21.3% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $80.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $106.98. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 174.64% and a negative net margin of 4.62%.The company's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio is currently -168.67%.

More Hasbro News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane lowered its price target on Hasbro to $114 from $117, but reiterated an outperform rating, signaling the firm still sees meaningful upside from current levels. BNP Paribas Exane price target update

BNP Paribas Exane lowered its price target on Hasbro to $114 from $117, but reiterated an rating, signaling the firm still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Roth Capital also cut its target, to $100 from $120, while keeping a buy rating, which indicates analysts continue to view Hasbro as attractive even after trimming expectations. Roth Capital price target update

Roth Capital also cut its target, to $100 from $120, while keeping a rating, which indicates analysts continue to view Hasbro as attractive even after trimming expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Hasbro’s NFL-themed Transformers crossover is drawing attention, with a review highlighting the product line as a consumer-interest story that could support merchandising demand, but it is not yet a clear stock-moving catalyst. 49ers Goldrush Transformers Review

Hasbro’s NFL-themed Transformers crossover is drawing attention, with a review highlighting the product line as a consumer-interest story that could support merchandising demand, but it is not yet a clear stock-moving catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Hasbro was projected to announce earnings soon, keeping investors focused on whether upcoming results can validate recent analyst optimism or disappointment. Hasbro projected to announce earnings

Hasbro was projected to announce earnings soon, keeping investors focused on whether upcoming results can validate recent analyst optimism or disappointment. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Hasbro from strong-buy to hold, adding to concerns that the stock may have limited near-term momentum despite broader analyst support. Zacks downgrade

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hasbro from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hasbro from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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