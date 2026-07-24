Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Stock Holdings Raised by Sellaronda Global Management LP

Sellaronda Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hasbro accounts for about 11.7% of Sellaronda Global Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sellaronda Global Management LP owned 0.13% of Hasbro worth $17,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hasbro alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Hasbro

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Hasbro Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of HAS opened at $87.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $106.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Hasbro had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 141.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio is presently -168.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Hasbro from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $108.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hasbro

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hasbro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hasbro wasn't on the list.

While Hasbro currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here