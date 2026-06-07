Havemeyer Place LP Buys New Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,603 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000. Starbucks comprises 0.5% of Havemeyer Place LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Starbucks from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.48.

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Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.29 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.10. The stock has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $233,621.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,046 shares of company stock worth $708,911. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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