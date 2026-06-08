Havemeyer Place LP Invests $1.20 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,520 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 38,526.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,986,567 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $675,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,501 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $379,098,000 after purchasing an additional 56,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,622 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $278,272,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 901,140 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $259,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 670,268 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $192,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $292.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.04 and a 12-month high of $460.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.23.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $1,118,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,595.78. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $421.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $388.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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