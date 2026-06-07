Havemeyer Place LP Invests $1.73 Million in The Clorox Company $CLX

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Clorox by 4.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Clorox by 253.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 173.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Clorox by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,544,760. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clorox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $103.40.

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Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $94.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.56. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $132.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The company's 50-day moving average price is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.31.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report).

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