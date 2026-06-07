Havemeyer Place LP Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,093 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,019,000. PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,213,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 746.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 352,154 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $141,319,000 after acquiring an additional 217,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $211.90 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $218.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.71. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.25 and a 12 month high of $610.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.00.

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Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan purchased 2,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $189.84 per share, for a total transaction of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,550,102.88. This trade represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,295,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $234,946,698. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares valued at $6,233,049. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

See Also

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