Havemeyer Place LP Takes $2.97 Million Position in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,704 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000. Ciena comprises about 0.6% of Havemeyer Place LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Ciena by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,161 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 660,988 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $154,585,000 after purchasing an additional 410,588 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 222.7% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Ciena by 1,095.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,527 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 25,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company's stock.

Ciena Trading Down 8.7%

CIEN stock opened at $489.24 on Friday. Ciena Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.85 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.57.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 7.87%.The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $380.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $350.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ciena from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $530.56.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 22,014 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.80, for a total value of $9,021,337.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 68 shares in the company, valued at $27,866.40. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,768,105. The trade was a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $19,502,359 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Ciena News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ciena reported Q2 EPS of $1.64 and revenue of $1.57 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 39.5% year over year as AI-driven networking demand continued to accelerate.

Ciena reported Q2 EPS of $1.64 and revenue of $1.57 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 39.5% year over year as AI-driven networking demand continued to accelerate. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to about $6.3 billion and lifted its Q3 revenue guidance, signaling confidence in continued demand and visibility.

The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to about $6.3 billion and lifted its Q3 revenue guidance, signaling confidence in continued demand and visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded bullishly, with Rosenblatt Securities raising its price target sharply to $720 from $350 and maintaining a buy rating, suggesting substantial upside from current levels. Article Title

Analysts responded bullishly, with Rosenblatt Securities raising its price target sharply to $720 from $350 and maintaining a buy rating, suggesting substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted a $7.7 billion backlog and said supply constraints are being turned into an opportunity, which supports the long-term growth narrative but does not directly explain the near-term stock weakness. Article Title

Management highlighted a $7.7 billion backlog and said supply constraints are being turned into an opportunity, which supports the long-term growth narrative but does not directly explain the near-term stock weakness. Negative Sentiment: Shares sold off because investors were expecting an even larger beat-and-raise result, and some reports noted that orders missed very high expectations, pressuring sentiment in the near term.

Shares sold off because investors were expecting an even larger beat-and-raise result, and some reports noted that orders missed very high expectations, pressuring sentiment in the near term. Negative Sentiment: One analyst downgrade from Zacks Research to hold added to the cautious tone, reinforcing the market’s concern that expectations had become too elevated heading into earnings.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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