Havemeyer Place LP Takes Position in TransUnion $TRU

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,419 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,056,903 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,596,587,000 after buying an additional 517,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,781,771 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $568,177,000 after buying an additional 2,600,425 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,768,902 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $323,185,000 after buying an additional 205,449 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,602,070 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $308,877,000 after buying an additional 65,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,520,417 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $301,012,000 after buying an additional 24,297 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $480,307.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,251,973.76. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,279,770. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,542. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $70.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 target price on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRU

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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