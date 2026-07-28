Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,464,781 Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,464,781 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $39,608,000. Insperity accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.84% of Insperity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Insperity alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Insperity by 363.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Insperity by 75.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 964 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 871.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Insperity by 845.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,106 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insperity from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insperity and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Insperity from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Insperity from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $48.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSP

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $61.65.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Insperity had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Insperity's payout ratio is currently -358.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi purchased 233,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,933,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,105,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,656,303.60. This trade represents a 26.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Insperity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Insperity wasn't on the list.

While Insperity currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here