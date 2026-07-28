Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Has $157.26 Million Stock Position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,849,660 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 518,300 shares during the period. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C comprises approximately 5.7% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.83% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C worth $157,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,133,295 shares of the company's stock worth $2,081,841,000 after purchasing an additional 715,525 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,695,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,250,671,000 after buying an additional 129,822 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,542,396 shares of the company's stock worth $447,471,000 after buying an additional 688,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983,116 shares of the company's stock worth $391,290,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FWONK shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $110.20.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,044,773.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,404,503.10. This trade represents a 42.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $9,028,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,518,459.68. The trade was a 51.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $80.15 and a 1-year high of $109.36. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.57.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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