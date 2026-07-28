Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Sells 171,072 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $FUN

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN - Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368,578 shares of the company's stock after selling 171,072 shares during the quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 1.34% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $24,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 259.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company's stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE FUN opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.71) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $225.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Six Flags Entertainment from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.00.

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Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

In other news, Director Marilyn G. Spiegel acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $289,575.10. This trade represents a 19.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard M. Haddrill acquired 10,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 230,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,632.36. This trade represents a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 265,000 shares of company stock worth $6,173,850. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.

Founded in 1961 by Angus G.

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