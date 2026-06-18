Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW is MIC Capital Management UK LLP's Largest Position

MIC Capital Management UK LLP trimmed its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW - Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,322,933 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,556,573 shares during the period. Hayward accounts for approximately 29.1% of MIC Capital Management UK LLP's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MIC Capital Management UK LLP owned about 3.84% of Hayward worth $128,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter valued at about $37,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,933,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,416,000 after buying an additional 105,472 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 3.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,650,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,549,000 after buying an additional 211,075 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 23.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 84,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,744,000.

Get Hayward alerts: Sign Up

Hayward Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $255.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,389 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $703,060.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 701,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,560.28. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning bought 2,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,607.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 103,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,324,960.12. This trade represents a 2.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Hayward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hayward from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Report on HAYW

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hayward, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hayward wasn't on the list.

While Hayward currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here