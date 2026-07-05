HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,347 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,310 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,938 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,227 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitters Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total value of $2,094,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,490,500. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total value of $1,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,590. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock valued at $27,204,024. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $348.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company's fifty day moving average price is $258.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $358.10. The company has a market capitalization of $283.67 billion, a PE ratio of 285.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Arete Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $316.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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