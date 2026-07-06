HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,691 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,270 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,464,862 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,673,315,000 after buying an additional 283,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,890 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,128,317,000 after acquiring an additional 28,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,980 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,148,491,000 after acquiring an additional 109,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310,846 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,017,256,000 after acquiring an additional 54,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593,619 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,218,275,000 after purchasing an additional 376,711 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $437.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 101.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.18 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $482.19 and a 200-day moving average of $461.39.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Synopsys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $570.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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