HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,880 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,146 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at $707,108.48. This trade represents a 27.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $287.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.26. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $323.10.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 target price on Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.30.

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About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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