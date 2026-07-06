HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,907 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,028 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $57,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $1,208.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,065.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,027.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,238.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,235.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

More Eli Lilly and Company News

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Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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