HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,063 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $18,258,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31,455,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $3,072,744,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57,845.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,427,896 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,406,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,706 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,183.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,845 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $770,000,000 after buying an additional 1,270,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,309,292,000 after buying an additional 1,270,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TMO opened at $522.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.36 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The stock's 50 day moving average is $473.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $605.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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