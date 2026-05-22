HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Holdings Cut by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,961 shares of the company's stock after selling 618,170 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $21,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company's stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 749 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 749 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 838.2% in the fourth quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 8,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company's stock worth $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $515.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $392.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.24. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The firm had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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