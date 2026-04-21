HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,474 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $63,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total value of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,944,194.27. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,411,395. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.1%

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $477.97 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $510.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.94. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $314.43 and a 52 week high of $556.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 409.11%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare's previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $503.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $537.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HCA Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HCA Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While HCA Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here