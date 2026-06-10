HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,831 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,225 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises 1.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.17% of HCA Healthcare worth $180,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $593.00 to $534.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $551.00 to $496.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $413.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $506.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE:HCA opened at $374.01 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $556.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $435.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The company had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is 10.73%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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