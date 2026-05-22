HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,771 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,532 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $18,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $2,073,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,589 shares of the company's stock worth $52,328,000 after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $392.39 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $468.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $330.00 and a one year high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The business's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.45 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

HCA Healthcare News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. Wall Street Zen cut HCA Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $546.00 to $535.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $551.00 to $496.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $515.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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