Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,189 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 56,480 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of HCA Healthcare worth $96,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $5,069,974,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,707,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,835,397,000 after acquiring an additional 799,761 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company's stock worth $428,879,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,992,000. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,138,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $482.10 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.99 and a 12 month high of $556.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $461.97 and a 200 day moving average of $445.53. The firm has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.33 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 198.52% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $485.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $482.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, COO Jon Foster sold 21,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.95, for a total value of $10,746,849.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,949,500. This represents a 68.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Schlosser sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.65, for a total value of $593,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $713,779.95. This trade represents a 45.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,413 shares of company stock worth $18,251,464. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a healthcare services company that operates hospitals and other care facilities. Its services include inpatient and outpatient care, emergency treatment, surgery, diagnostic services and specialized care across areas such as cancer and cardiovascular medicine. The company serves patients in the United States and the United Kingdom through its network of hospitals and outpatient facilities, including surgery centers, urgent care clinics and physician practices. Founded in 1968, HCA Healthcare is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

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