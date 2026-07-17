HDFC Bank Limited $HDB Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,332,764 shares of the bank's stock after selling 172,576 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 3.9% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.14% of HDFC Bank worth $182,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the bank's stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,198 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 14,363 shares of the bank's stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the bank's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the bank's stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting HDFC Bank

Here are the key news stories impacting HDFC Bank this week:

Insider Activity at HDFC Bank

In other HDFC Bank news, insider N Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of HDFC Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $87,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 638,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,039.84. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashish Parthasarthy sold 5,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 842,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,333,734.60. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $189,560. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $26.30 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $134.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HDB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, HDFC Bank has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDB

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India's leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank's core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

Featured Stories

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