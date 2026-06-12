Headwater Capital Co Ltd Sells 50,000 Shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Headwater Capital Co Ltd cut its holdings in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. H World Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Headwater Capital Co Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Headwater Capital Co Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of H World Group worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of H World Group by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 889.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research lowered H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded H World Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $62.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded H World Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H World Group

H World Group Price Performance

HTHT stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $932.62 million during the quarter. H World Group had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 19.22%. Research analysts expect that H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 542.0%. H World Group's payout ratio is 114.80%.

Insider Transactions at H World Group

In other H World Group news, Director Theng Fong Hee sold 31,640 shares of H World Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $1,612,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.40% of the company's stock.

About H World Group

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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