Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 1,043,075 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Free Report) by 499.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,733 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 1,043,075 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.62% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $30,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arax Advisory Partners raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 118.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $32.00 price target on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.43.

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Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG opened at $29.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business's 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.37 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.120 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

See Also

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