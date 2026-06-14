Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 1,388,558 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 675.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,594,017 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 1,388,558 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Netflix were worth $149,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $80.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The business's 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average is $91.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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