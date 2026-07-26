Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 142,000 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM - Free Report) TSE: BAM.A by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 942,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $41,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 709.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BAM alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BAM. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $62.50 price target on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $64.10. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM - Get Free Report) TSE: BAM.A last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.5025 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Brookfield Asset Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 130.52%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in investments in real assets and related private equity and credit strategies. The firm acquires, manages and develops assets in sectors such as real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity, seeking long-term value through active asset management and operational improvements. Brookfield structures and manages commingled funds, listed partnerships and separate accounts for institutional and retail investors.

The company's products and services include fund management across equity and debt strategies, direct asset ownership and operations, property and facilities management, and capital markets solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brookfield Asset Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brookfield Asset Management wasn't on the list.

While Brookfield Asset Management currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here