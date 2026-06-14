Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 171,000 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,186 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Lowe's Companies worth $102,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts: Sign Up

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of LOW opened at $220.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.40 and a 12-month high of $293.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.14.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The business's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $264.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lowe's Companies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here