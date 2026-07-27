Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 286,833 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 356.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 286,833 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $22,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Investment Research Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.05 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Key Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb announced progress on a new lung cancer combination therapy, advancing the program into Phase 2. That suggests continued pipeline momentum and gives investors another potential long-term growth catalyst. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb announced progress on a new lung cancer combination therapy, advancing the program into Phase 2. That suggests continued pipeline momentum and gives investors another potential long-term growth catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company also expanded its pipeline with a first-in-human trial for BMS-986533, reinforcing the view that Bristol Myers is still investing in new drug candidates beyond its current blockbuster portfolio. Article Title

The company also expanded its pipeline with a first-in-human trial for BMS-986533, reinforcing the view that Bristol Myers is still investing in new drug candidates beyond its current blockbuster portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews ahead of Bristol Myers Squibb’s upcoming earnings report point to Wall Street expecting earnings growth and a possible beat, which may be supporting shares ahead of the release. Article Title

Multiple previews ahead of Bristol Myers Squibb’s upcoming earnings report point to Wall Street expecting earnings growth and a possible beat, which may be supporting shares ahead of the release. Neutral Sentiment: An analyst note on Bristol Myers Squibb was published, but the headline indicates general commentary rather than a major new thesis change, so the market impact appears limited. Article Title

An analyst note on Bristol Myers Squibb was published, but the headline indicates general commentary rather than a major new thesis change, so the market impact appears limited. Negative Sentiment: Broader healthcare commentary flagged some names to avoid, but Bristol Myers Squibb was not singled out; still, it reflects a mixed sentiment backdrop for the sector rather than a company-specific setback. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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