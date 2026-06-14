Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 510,121 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 2,751.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,658 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 510,121 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of American Tower worth $92,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,640,168 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,239,277,000 after purchasing an additional 611,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,987,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,719,634,000 after buying an additional 71,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,499,035 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,361,675,000 after buying an additional 227,361 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 20,721.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,712,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,705,254,000 after buying an additional 9,666,025 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,888,633 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,324,822,000 after buying an additional 208,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.01 and a 200-day moving average of $179.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. American Tower's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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