Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 5,370 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,944 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $58,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 269 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $113,156.94. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $337.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.57 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $406.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.45%.The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $750.00 to $685.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $523.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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