Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 Quanex Building Products Corporation $NX

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $17,970,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 2.18% of Quanex Building Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,754 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NX. Zacks Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanex Building Products currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.00.

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Quanex Building Products Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $459.27 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 11.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Quanex Building Products's dividend payout ratio is -5.68%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of components for the window, door and building products industries in North America. The company operates through two primary segments: Window Products and Door & Building Products. Its Window Products segment supplies vinyl window profiles and related accessories, while its Door & Building Products segment offers engineered door skins, panels, siding products, specialty moldings and other exterior building components.

Within its Window Products segment, Quanex produces extrusion profiles used by window fabricators to assemble vinyl casement, double-hung, slider and picture windows.

Further Reading

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